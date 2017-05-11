MEDIA ADVISORY

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Honors Graduates and Healthcare Leaders at 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, to Receive Honorary Degree and Deliver Keynote Address

Newswise — The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will honor health and medicine pioneers at its 48th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 10 am, at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, Manhattan.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, will deliver the keynote address.

Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be granted to Howard Alan Zucker, MD, JD, the New York State Commissioner of Health; C. David Allis, PhD, Joy and Jack Fishman Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Chromatin Biology and Epigenetics at The Rockefeller University; and Jennifer Doudna, PhD, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and HHMI Investigator at the University of California-Berkeley.

This year’s commencement reflects Mount Sinai’s commitment to excellence in patient care and advocacy, therapeutic discovery, and distinguished education of physicians and scientists who will go on to change the practice of medicine. A total of 224 degrees will be granted, including 79 PhDs and 139 MD/Dual Degrees.

DATE: Friday, May 12, 2017

TIME: 10 am (media should arrive by 9:30 am)

PLACE: Alice Tully Hall

Lincoln Center

Manhattan

*Livestream of the ceremony is also available at www.icahn.mssm.edu/livestream*

INTERVIEWS: Distinguished graduates and Medical Education leadership will be available for interview