Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Honors Graduates and Healthcare Leaders at 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony

11-May-2017

    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Honors Graduates and Healthcare Leaders at 48th Annual Commencement Ceremony

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, to Receive Honorary Degree and Deliver Keynote Address

    Newswise — The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will honor health and medicine pioneers at its 48th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 10 am, at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, Manhattan.

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, will deliver the keynote address. 

    Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be granted to Howard Alan Zucker, MD, JD, the New York State Commissioner of Health; C. David Allis, PhD, Joy and Jack Fishman Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Chromatin Biology and Epigenetics at The Rockefeller University; and Jennifer Doudna, PhD, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and HHMI Investigator at the University of California-Berkeley.

    This year’s commencement reflects Mount Sinai’s commitment to excellence in patient care and advocacy, therapeutic discovery, and distinguished education of physicians and scientists who will go on to change the practice of medicine. A total of 224 degrees will be granted, including 79 PhDs and 139 MD/Dual Degrees.

    DATE: Friday, May 12, 2017

    TIME: 10 am (media should arrive by 9:30 am) 

    PLACE: Alice Tully Hall

                Lincoln Center

                Manhattan

    *Livestream of the ceremony is also available at www.icahn.mssm.edu/livestream*

    INTERVIEWS: Distinguished graduates and Medical Education leadership will be available for interview

