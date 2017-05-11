 
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Holds Master’s Degree Commencement Ceremony

Released: 11-May-2017 9:05 AM EDT

    MEDIA ADVISORY

    Contact: Lucia Lee

    Mount Sinai Press Office

    (917) 837-8914 (cell)

    lucia.lee@mountsinai.org      

    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Holds Master’s Degree Commencement Ceremony

    Internationally Recognized Expert on Health and Global Development Helene D. Gayle, MD, MPH to Receive Honorary Degree and Deliver Keynote Address

    Newswise — The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will honor emerging health and science pioneers from its Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at its master’s degree commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 2:30 pm, at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, Manhattan.

    The keynote speaker will be Helene D. Gayle, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of the McKinsey Social Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing complex global and social challenges. Dr. Gayle has led efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, empower and improve opportunity for girls and women, and eradicate global poverty, illiteracy, and illness.

    This year’s commencement reflects Mount Sinai’s commitment to excellence in distinguished education of the next generation of scientists and health professionals who are making a profound impact on human health, locally and globally.

    A total of 212 master’s degrees will be granted to the Class of in areas including Public Health, Biomedical Sciences, Clinical Research, Biostatistics, Genetic Counseling, and Health Care Delivery Leadership. 

    DATE: Friday, May 12, 2017

    TIME: 2:30 pm (media should arrive by 2 pm)

    PLACE: Alice Tully Hall         

                Lincoln Center

                Manhattan

     * Livestream of the ceremony also available at www.icahn.mssm.edu/livestream *

    INTERVIEWS: Distinguished graduates and Graduate School leadership will be available for interview

