Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Holds Master’s Degree Commencement Ceremony
Released: 11-May-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Mount Sinai Health System
Contact: Lucia Lee
Mount Sinai Press Office
(917) 837-8914 (cell)
Internationally Recognized Expert on Health and Global Development Helene D. Gayle, MD, MPH to Receive Honorary Degree and Deliver Keynote Address
Newswise — The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will honor emerging health and science pioneers from its Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at its master’s degree commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 2:30 pm, at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, Manhattan.
The keynote speaker will be Helene D. Gayle, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of the McKinsey Social Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing complex global and social challenges. Dr. Gayle has led efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, empower and improve opportunity for girls and women, and eradicate global poverty, illiteracy, and illness.
This year’s commencement reflects Mount Sinai’s commitment to excellence in distinguished education of the next generation of scientists and health professionals who are making a profound impact on human health, locally and globally.
A total of 212 master’s degrees will be granted to the Class of in areas including Public Health, Biomedical Sciences, Clinical Research, Biostatistics, Genetic Counseling, and Health Care Delivery Leadership.
DATE: Friday, May 12, 2017
TIME: 2:30 pm (media should arrive by 2 pm)
PLACE: Alice Tully Hall
Lincoln Center
Manhattan
* Livestream of the ceremony also available at www.icahn.mssm.edu/livestream *
INTERVIEWS: Distinguished graduates and Graduate School leadership will be available for interview