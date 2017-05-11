Newswise — WASHINGTON (May 11, 2017) — Urgent Matters, Philips Blue Jay Consulting, and Schumacher Clinical Partners are now accepting submissions for the 2017 Emergency Care Innovation of the Year Award, a competitive opportunity that fosters innovation in emergency departments nationwide.

The Emergency Care Innovation of the Year Award, also supported by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), provides an opportunity for multidisciplinary teams to be acknowledged for their outstanding contributions in emergency medicine. The award provides a platform for disseminating effective solutions to common issues facing the emergency care community. Submissions should fit into at least one of the following categories:

Safety and quality

Flow and efficiency

Care coordination

Patient experience

Cost consciousness

To be eligible for consideration, the innovation must include a measurable assessment of the effectiveness of the intervention.

One member of the winning team will receive the honor of presenting the team’s innovation at the Urgent Matters Conference to be held at the ACEP Scientific Assembly in Washington, D.C. The topic for this year’s conference is “Improving the Value of Acute and Emergency Care: Frontline Innovation.”

Additionally, the team representative will have the opportunity to meet with Philips Blue Jay Consulting and Schumacher Group leadership to assess the possibility of deploying the innovation on a larger scale; will enjoy complimentary registration to the Urgent Matters Conference in Washington, D.C.; and will receive airfare and a one night hotel stay. Finally, the winner will present their innovation via a webinar sponsored by Urgent Matters and will have their work featured on the Urgent Matters website and social media.

All submissions that meet entry criteria will be posted to the Urgent Matters online searchable toolkit, a collection of strategies and tools developed by hospitals across the country to target specific issues facing hospital emergency departments. The toolkit is available at http://smhs.gwu.edu/urgentmatters/toolkit.

For more information on eligibility and to download the submission form, visit http://smhs.gwu.edu/urgentmatters/toolkit/award.

About Urgent Matters Urgent Matters is a national initiative dedicated to finding, developing and delivering strategies to improve patient flow and reduce emergency department crowding. Urgent Matters has a long-standing reputation for producing unbiased content from a multi‐disciplinary perspective. Through educational activities such as e-newsletters, webinars podcasts, online tools, and conferences, Urgent Matters disseminates best practices for emergency care. Urgent Matters is managed by the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Policy Research at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. For more information, visit https://smhs.gwu.edu/urgentmatters/

About Philips Blue Jay Consulting Philips Blue Jay Consulting is comprised of nationally-recognized emergency care experts who implement effective, meaningful, and lasting changes to optimize service and patient throughput in hospital emergency departments. The team creates outcome-oriented solutions and achieves quantifiable results through process improvement services and enhanced interim leadership. Philips Blue Jay Consulting collaborates with hospitals and health care systems to improve overall performance in the ED. For further information, please visit http://www.philips.com/healthcareconsulting/

About Schumacher Clinical Partners Schumacher Clinical Partners is a privately held, physician-driven company dedicated to helping hospitals and providers focus on delivering high-quality patient care. As one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing health care organizations, SCP partners with more than 7,000 providers to help care for 8 million+ patients annually with innovative, patient-centered solutions covering the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness programs, and consulting services. For more information, visit http://www.schumacherclinical.com/