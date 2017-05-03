Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. (May 3, 2017) — Moffitt Cancer Center moved up two spots to be the No. 4 ranked health care facility on DiversityInc’s 2017 Top Hospitals & Health Systems list. Moffitt is the only cancer center and the only Florida health institution on the specialty list. DiversityInc announced the ranking during its diversity and inclusion keystone event May 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

DiversityInc’s annual survey — tracking the nation’s top companies when it comes to hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans — is the most rigorous, data-driven survey of its kind, gauging detailed demographics based on race/ethnicity and gender at some of the largest U.S. employers.

“We are very excited to see Moffitt’s diversity and inclusion efforts recognized by this rigorous process,” said B. Lee Green, Ph.D., vice president of Diversity, Public Relations and Strategic Communications at Moffitt. “To be ranked No. 4 nationally speaks to our focus and commitment. We feel strongly that diversity and inclusion are critical to achieving our values and mission, and makes us a stronger organization. This recognition would not be possible without leadership support, as well as partnerships and collaborations across the cancer center.”

DiversityInc’s extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year’s competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc’s data scientists.

“All of Moffitt Cancer Center’s team members can take pride in this outstanding news,” said Alan F. List, M.D., Moffitt’s president and CEO. “We seek to create a welcoming environment that values new perspectives and ideas. Embracing our diversity is what makes us a stronger company.”

Other health systems and hospitals on the list include Mount Sinai Health System, Henry Ford Health System, Northwell Health, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, Advocate Health Care, AtlantiCare, TriHealth Inc., Bon Secours Health System and Truman Medical Centers.

This year, more companies participated in the survey than in previous years. “The 10 percent increase in companies participating in the survey from a year ago proves that accountable leaders at these companies view diversity and inclusion as a key business measure,” said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc’s chief operating officer.

The recognition from DiversityInc is among several notable awards for Moffitt. The cancer center was recently designated a 2017 Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Moffitt is also No. 6 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2016 Best Hospitals for Cancer rankings.

