Newswise — WASHINGTON – On July 31, the winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition will present DxtER—a real-life tricorder—at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego. This special session will be the first time that the device is presented to researchers at a U.S. scientific conference.

Developed by the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE team Final Frontier Medical Devices, DxtER weighs no more than five pounds and is designed to enable consumers to monitor five real-time health vital signs and diagnose 34 diseases—and all without the help of a clinician. The diseases DxtER tests for range from routine illnesses like urinary tract infections to chronic diseases like diabetes, and also include acute conditions that require critical care such as pneumonia. By empowering consumers to perform a broad array of tests at home, the hope is that this real-life tricorder could make healthcare more accessible and affordable around the world. DxtER could boost healthcare quality in low-income countries, many of which struggle with huge shortages of medical workers. Even in the U.S., 21 days is the average wait to get a doctor’s appointment, which often leads to delays in care or costly emergency room visits that DxtER could significantly reduce.

Final Frontier Medical Devices team member Philip Charron will give a talk on this revolutionary technology at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting, the premier international forum for presenting vital science and groundbreaking advances in laboratory medicine. Charron will discuss the technological innovations behind DxtER, such as the device’s non-invasive monitor that is designed to measure blood sugar and white blood cell counts without drawing a blood sample. He will also delve into the potential future of tricorder-like diagnostic devices. After the presentation, Charron will answer questions from meeting attendees, who are experts in the field with the knowledge and experience needed to assess the science of DxtER as well as its impact on patient care.

On August 1, a Meet the Expert session will also give a limited number of attendees the opportunity to engage with Charron in an informal, in-depth conversation. During both sessions, Charron will be joined by Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE finalist Chung-Kang Peng, PhD, and semi-finalist Eugene Chan, MD, and DxtER will be on display for attendees to see in person.

“DxtER is the first consumer-friendly mobile health device to combine vital sign monitoring with an extensive diagnostic testing menu, and it could lead to a huge leap forward in patient care,” said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. “We are thrilled that Final Frontier Medical Devices is presenting this technology at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting, where leaders in laboratory medicine can evaluate it and contribute their insights to the rapidly advancing world of at-home testing.”

Session Information

Special Session: A Conversation with Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Innovators

Monday, July 31

4:30–6 p.m.

Meet the Expert: A Conversation with Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Innovators

Tuesday, August 1

10:30–11:30 a.m.

Both sessions will take place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

