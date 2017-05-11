President Trump is delaying decision on the U.S. participation in the Paris climate accord, a deal brokered by Obama which Trump has repeatedly criticized.

Natalie Mahowald a professor in Cornell University’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Faculty Director of Environment at the Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future at Cornell University and an expert on global and regional impact of climate change says it would be unfortunate if the Trump administration chose to forgo leadership on climate change.

Bio: http://www.geo.cornell.edu/eas/PeoplePlaces/Faculty/mahowald/

Mahowald says:

“Not only is climate change and the movement to sustainable energies important for the environment, it also represents and huge new business opportunity.

“Since the U.S. excels at technological innovation, and our business competitors in Europe and Asia are committed to converting to sustainable energy, trying to stall U.S. conversion to sustainable energies will adversely impact U.S. business.

“It would be unfortunate if the Trump administration chose to forgo leadership on this important topic.”

