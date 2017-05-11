Contact: Nicole DeMarco

Nicole@bigvoicecomm.com

203-389-5223

Second Annual In Motion: 5K Run-Walk-Fun Takes Place at ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference this June





Newswise — Chicago (May 11, 2017) – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is proud to bring back the In Motion: 5K Run-Walk-Fun on Thursday, June 15 as part of its 94th Annual Conference taking place in Jacksonville, Fla. In addition, ADHA is launching a virtual fun run so that people from all over the U.S. can help raise funds for the Institute for Oral Health (IOH), ADHA’s foundation which serves to support, empower and advance dental hygiene professionals.

Thanks to generous support from Platinum sponsors, Colgate and Sunstar; Gold sponsors Dentsply Sirona, Crest + Oral B and Henry Schein Dental; and Bronze sponsor, Hu-Friedy, the event will help fund scholarships for dental hygiene students, provide research grants for those expanding the field of dental hygiene, and support dental hygienists who donate their services to improve access to oral health care and education in their communities.

“The level of participation, enthusiasm and camaraderie we had last year at the inaugural Run-Walk-Fun and After Glow Party was through the roof – in fact, not only did we raise more than $50,000 for scholarships, research grants and community service but we had dental hygienists from across the country ask how they could be involved and support this event,” said IOH Chair Jill Rethman, RDH, BA.

This year, dental hygienists who are unable to attend the ADHA Annual Conference can pick any time between June 14-19 to run or walk a 5K in their community, join an existing team or create their own. For a $15 registration fee, virtual participants will receive an event T-shirt and a race medal.

For all In Motion: 5K Run-Walk-Fun information, including both on-site and virtual registration, please visit https://www.crowdrise.com/ADHARUNWALK2017. To join in the race excitement and stay updated, please follow the ADHA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter at @YourADHA and use the hashtag #IOH5K.

Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Fla. from June 14-17, ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to advance their professional and personal skills with 30 hands-on sessions, 26 unique seminars, short CE sessions, exhibits and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers. For more information, please visit http://adha.org/annual-conference.

###

About the American Dental Hygienists’ Association

The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) is the largest national organization representing the professional interests of more than 185,000 dental hygienists across the country. Dental hygienists are preventive oral health professionals, licensed in dental hygiene, who provide educational, clinical and therapeutic services that support total health through the promotion of optimal oral health. For more information about ADHA, dental hygiene or the link between oral health and general health, visit ADHA at www.adha.org.

About the ADHA’s Institute for Oral Health

Founded in 1957, the ADHA Institute for Oral Health is the philanthropic foundation to advance professional excellence in dental hygiene education, community service, and research. Working for the dental hygiene community, the ADHA Institute for Oral Health provides opportunities for academic achievement through Scholarships and Fellowships, resources to advance the professional field through Research Grants, and support for dental hygienists to improve the public’s health through Community Service Grants. For more information, visit http://www.adha.org/institute-for-oral-health.