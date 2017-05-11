Newswise — San Diego, CA – Gregory Myer, PhD presented on the topic of “Sports Performance in the Youngest Athlete: What is Actually Effective? Optimization of Long Term Athletic Development in Children and Adolescents” on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine in San Diego, CA.

Studies have demonstrated that integrated neuromuscular training decreases injury rates and improves motor skills in young athletes. Participation in organized sports without previous neuromuscular conditioning may, in fact, increase injury rates. Further research that emphasizes the benefits of implementing long term athletic developmental models within the school curriculum is needed.

“The evidence clearly indicates that preparatory conditioning reduces injuries in young athletes,” Dr. Myer said. “The emergent evidence also highlights integrative neuromuscular training programs that are initiated earlier in the lifespan with a focus on for optimized muscular and motor control development, demonstrate the greatest effects on both performance and injury risk in young athletes.”

Dr. Myer who serves as the Director of Research and The Human Performance Laboratory for the Division of Sports Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, has published over 275 medical manuscripts and is the recipient of numerous accolades for his work in pediatric sports performance, injury prevention, and biomechanics of injury.

With more than 1,800 sports medicine physicians attending from throughout the United States and around the world, the Annual Meeting explores current decisions, controversies, as well as best practices related to Medicine in Motion that defines the clinical practice of sports medicine.

