Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top 300 midsize employers in the United States by Forbes magazine, a leading national business publication. Mercy was among only seven midsized companies in Maryland to make the list, landing at No. 174 for companies with 1,000-5,000 employees nationwide.

To determine the ranking, Forbes looked at how likely workers were to recommend their employer to someone else and how they feel about the other employers in their industry.

“From U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Top Hospitals’ recognition to six straight years honored with the Women's Choice Award as one of America's 100 best hospitals for patient experience, Mercy continues to receive accolades—this one from Forbes is particularly gratifying as it reflects the opinion of our employees, the people who put Mercy’s mission into action every day,” said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

A survey of 30,000 U.S. workers was conducted in a variety of industry sectors, including health care, from which the best employers were selected.

“At Mercy, we strive to create a positive and engaging workplace that keeps employees challenged and fulfilled. We believe that engaged employees enable us to consistently provide exceptional care to our patients daily, in keeping with the values and the mission of the Sisters of Mercy. This honor is further testimony to the efforts of everyone who makes Mercy a great place to work,” Mr. Mullen said.

The companies on the Forbes’ lists of best midsize and large employers were chosen based on an independent survey conducted by Statista, an online statistics provider. To see the full list of America's Best Employers, visit Forbes.com.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical institution with a national reputation for women’s health care. In addition to the Forbes’ announcement, Mercy’s has also been recognized as a “Best Place to Work” by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2013 and by Baltimore Magazine in 2012. For more information about Mercy Medical Center, visit www.mdmercy.com; MDMercyMedia on FACEBOOK and TWITTER; or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.

