Media Briefing: Blood Test Device Improves Sepsis Detection and Antimicrobial Stewardship
Article ID: 674573
Released: 11-May-2017 4:50 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Dowling & Dennis Public Relations
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
In a virtual media briefing next Tuesday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. EDT, noted infectious disease expert Mark Rupp, M.D. will detail the results of a forthcoming journal publication on a new device.
This novel technology significantly improves the accuracy of blood tests and could thereby save the healthcare system billions of dollars, the study reports. By reducing blood culture contamination, it can help:
- Improve antimicrobial stewardship and curb dangerous unnecessary use of antibiotics
- Provide better diagnosis of patients who have sepsis
- Spare many patients additional blood draws
- Reduce expensive lab testing errors.
Join us for this live event next Tuesday, May 16 at 11:30 am Eastern. A Q&A will be conducted.
Space is limited so please reserve your access for this briefing hosted by Newswise. When you register you will have access to embargoed media materials.
By joining the event next Tuesday, you can also access video and other visuals not available until the Media Briefing. You can register here.
- Liz Dowling
Dowling & Dennis Public Relations
www.dowlingdennis.net
415-388-2794 office
760-822-3412 cell