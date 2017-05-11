 
Media Briefing: Blood Test Device Improves Sepsis Detection and Antimicrobial Stewardship

In a virtual media briefing next Tuesday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. EDT, noted infectious disease expert Mark Rupp, M.D. will detail the results of a forthcoming journal publication on a new device.

 

This novel technology significantly improves the accuracy of blood tests and could thereby save the healthcare system billions of dollars, the study reports. By reducing blood culture contamination, it can help:

 

-       Improve antimicrobial stewardship and curb dangerous unnecessary use of antibiotics

-       Provide better diagnosis of patients who have sepsis

-       Spare many patients additional blood draws

-       Reduce expensive lab testing errors.

 

