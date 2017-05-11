In a virtual media briefing next Tuesday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. EDT, noted infectious disease expert Mark Rupp, M.D. will detail the results of a forthcoming journal publication on a new device.

This novel technology significantly improves the accuracy of blood tests and could thereby save the healthcare system billions of dollars , the study reports. By reducing blood culture contamination, it can help:

- Improve antimicrobial stewardship and curb dangerous unnecessary use of antibiotics

- Provide better diagnosis of patients who have sepsis

- Spare many patients additional blood draws

- Reduce expensive lab testing errors.

Join us for this live event next Tuesday, May 16 at 11:30 am Eastern. A Q&A will be conducted.



Space is limited so please reserve your access for this briefing hosted by Newswise. When you register you will have access to embargoed media materials .

By joining the event next Tuesday, you can also access video and other visuals not available until the Media Briefing. You can register here.