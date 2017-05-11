Newswise — SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Katherine L. Dec, MD, was installed today, May 11, 2017 as President of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) during its 26th Annual Meeting at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif. Dr. Dec is a Sports Medicine Physician and Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. She is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and sports medicine.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve as president for this organization,” said Dr. Dec, who is the first PM&R trained physician to serve as AMSSM President. “Dr. David Hough and Dr. Doug McKeag, my fellowship directors, inspired me to join in 1994, and it has been a huge part of my career journey.”

Prior to her role at VCU, Dr. Dec worked at a hospital-based clinic, in an orthopedic practice, in a rehabilitation hospital, and previously started a solo private sports medicine practice. She serves as head team physician at Longwood University and as a team physician for Richmond area high schools. She is the Medical Director for the Richmond Marathon and assists Dr. Jeff Roberts with a sports medicine fellowship. She was instrumental in the development of the sports medicine programming for the residents at VCU PM&R residency, and the sports and performance lead at the new VCU Neuroscience and Orthopedics Wellness Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Additionally, Dr. Dec serves as a member of the National Federation of State High School Association’s sports medicine advisory committee and has served as chair of the Virginia’s high school league sports medicine advisory committee. She has also volunteered as a team physician for the United States Olympic Committee since 2001, including providing coverage at the World University Games, Pan Am Games, and Paralympics in Beijing.

This wide range of professional experiences offers Dr. Dec a broad view of the role of sports medicine physicians and how AMSSM can help best support members and the patients they serve.

“I have seen firsthand the integral role we have as the comprehensive sports medicine physicians for all ages and competitive levels,” said Dr. Dec. “I am reminded daily what a huge impact we sports medicine physicians have in people's lives.”

Dr. Dec served on the AMSSM Board of Directors from 2003-07 and then as AMSSM Secretary/Treasurer from 2011-15 before being elected 2nd Vice President in 2015. In addition Dr. Dec has been actively involved with multiple AMSSM committees since she became an AMSSM member in 1994.

The 2017 conference, with more than 1,800 sports medicine physicians attending from throughout the United States and around the world, explores current decisions, controversies as well as best practices related to Medicine in Motion that defines the clinical practice of sports medicine. The conference features lectures and research addressing the most challenging topics in sports medicine today including overhead athlete care, military medicine, sports performance training, youth sports, professional athlete care, leg pain, mental health in athletes, current sports medicine topics and much more.

