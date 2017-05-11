Newswise — San Diego, CA – Marko Bodor, MD, will deliver a Keynote speech discussing up-and-coming treatments of carpal tunnel syndrome at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine on Thursday, May 11, in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Bodor has been a trailblazer in exploring innovative ways to treat carpal tunnel syndrome, one of the most common wrist and upper extremity conditions. He will explore this topic during his presentation titled, “Expanding the Treatment Options for Hand and Wrist Conditions.”

“Recent advances in high-frequency ultrasound allow the ‘camera’ to stay on the outside,” Dr. Bodor said. “The surgeon can see all the pertinent structures within the carpal tunnel, and the procedure can be done using a single 2-4 mm incision and local anesthesia. Most patients are able to return to work within a few days.”

Dr. Bodor is one of the pioneers of this technique, having performed over 100 operations. He works in Napa, California, and serves as the Director of Medical Research for the Napa Medical Research Foundation. He also is the Medical Director of the Wellness Center at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. The founder of the Bodor Clinic, Regenerative Spine & Sports Medicine, Dr. Bodor is an assistant professor at University of California San Francisco and University of California Davis.

The presentation addresses a new approach to carpal tunnel release, the second-most common surgical procedure after hysterectomy. Dr. Bodor will cover the history of the procedure during the “Hot off the Press” Session.

With more than 1,800 sports medicine physicians attending from throughout the United States and around the world, the 2017 Annual Meeting explores current decisions, controversies as well as best practices related to Medicine in Motion that defines the clinical practice of sports medicine.

About the AMSSM Annual Meeting: The conference features lectures and research addressing the most challenging topics in sports medicine today including overhead athlete care, military medicine, sports performance training, youth sports, professional athlete care, leg pain, mental health in athletes, current sports medicine topics and much more.

About the AMSSM:

With more than 1,800 sports medicine physicians attending from throughout the United States and around the world, the 2017 Annual Meeting explores current decisions, controversies as well as best practices related to Medicine in Motion that defines the clinical practice of sports medicine.

About the AMSSM Annual Meeting: The conference features lectures and research addressing the most challenging topics in sports medicine today including overhead athlete care, military medicine, sports performance training, youth sports, professional athlete care, leg pain, mental health in athletes, current sports medicine topics and much more.

About the AMSSM: AMSSM is a multi-disciplinary organization of more than 3,300 sports medicine physicians dedicated to education, research, advocacy and the care of athletes of all ages. The majority of AMSSM members are primary care physicians with fellowship training and added qualification in sports medicine who then combine their practice of sports medicine with their primary specialty. AMSSM includes members who specialize solely in non-surgical sports medicine and serve as team physicians at the youth level, NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS and NHL, as well as with Olympic teams. By nature of their training and experience, sports medicine physicians are ideally suited to provide comprehensive medical care for athletes, sports teams or active individuals who are simply looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. www.amssm.org