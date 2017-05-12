Newswise — Following the launch of the Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program at the Wellesley campus, Babson College, ranked No. 1 for entrepreneurship, will now be offering the flexible part-time MSBA program at Babson San Francisco beginning in the spring of 2018.

Apply now

The MSBA will offer a flexible program featuring face-to-face and online sessions. It has been specifically designed to prepare students to be the bridge between data and action. This program will continue to diversify the portfolio of offerings at the Babson San Francisco campus.

“We are proud to announce our new Master in Business Analytics program in San Francisco,” says Dean William B. Lamb. “As an institution on the cutting edge of business education, we recognize the important and growing role analytics play in business operations, globally. We are excited for our impact to not just be in Wellesley, but also on the West Coast.”

In as little as 18 months, students will become experts in the latest analytic techniques, obtaining the ability to interpret data for any organization. More importantly, students will develop collaboration and communication skills to help effectively convey the value of such information.

“The new Master in Business Analytics program will continue to broaden our offerings in the Bay Area,” says Lynn Santopietro, Director, Babson San Francisco. “We are excited to bring this unique degree to the Bay Area that combines business analytics with our entrepreneurial framework in a flexible format designed for working professionals.”

The program’s curriculum will go beyond IT and statistics, applying an interdisciplinary approach to ensure the development of critical technical skills and creative thinking to solve broader business and social issues. Plus, students will reinforce what is learned in the classroom through a real-world consulting project for an outside organization.

Both business and non-business majors are welcome to apply. The GMAT is waived for all eligible students for the inaugural programs in Wellesley and San Francisco.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®​​​. The top​-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​​ as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.