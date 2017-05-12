WHAT:

The agenda for the TVT (Transcatheter Valve Therapies) is now available online: http://www.crf.org/tvt/the-conference/agenda. TVT 2017 is a practical three-day course featuring the latest research and state-of-the-art techniques for transcatheter aortic and mitral valve therapies. For 10 years, TVT has provided healthcare professionals with the latest advances, tools, and techniques for the treatment of valvular heart disease using nonsurgical procedures.

Some of the noteworthy sessions include:

10-Year Anniversary – Structural Heart Disease and the Evolution of Transcatheter Valve Therapy

Thursday, June 15, 2017; 8:00 AM - 8:50 AM

Provides an overview of the rapid evolution of transcatheter valve therapies including discussions on guidelines and the impact of therapies on the global burden of heart failure.

TAVR 2017 Highlights and Controversies, Part 1

Thursday, June 15, 2017; 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Covers take-home lessons for clinicians on the latest guidelines for managing aortic valve disease, a snapshot of clinical practice in the European Union, the relationship between TAVR procedure volumes and clinical outcomes, the emergence of TAVR programs in Japan, and other topics.

TAVR 2017 Highlights and Controversies, Part 2

Thursday, June 15, 2017; 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Includes an overview and critical appraisal of REPRISE III, how clinical and anatomic factors determine TAVR device selection, and the safety and effectiveness of cerebral embolic protection during TAVR.

TAVR 2017 Highlights and Controversies, Part 3

Friday, June 16, 2017; 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Closely examines TAVR trials in intermediate-risk aortic stenosis patients (SURTAVI, PARTNER 2a/S3i), in heart failure patients with moderate aortic stenosis (TAVR UNLOAD), and asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis (EARLY TAVR).

TAVR 2017 Highlights and Controversies, Part 4

Friday, June 16, 2017; 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Covers leaflet thrombosis and thickening, adjunctive pharmacotherapy, hemodynamic trends, and other topics.

Key breakout sessions/presentations include:

Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices for Stroke Prevention (Thursday, June 15, 2017; 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM)

TAVR Accessory Devices (Thursday, June 15, 2017; 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM)

Most Frequently Used TAVR Systems (Friday, June 16, 2017; 9:00 AM-10:30 AM)

How to Manage Aortic Stenosis and Concomitant Disease (Friday, June 16, 2017; 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

Gender Differences in TAVR Outcomes – Recent Analyses in Intermediate-Risk Patients (Friday, June 16, 2017; 11:00 AM – 11:10 AM)

Emerging TMVR Devices and Imaging Platforms (Friday, June 16, 2017; 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM)

WHY:

Valvular heart disease affects a large number of people who require diagnostic procedures and long-term management. Many patients have no symptoms, but for others, if not treated, advanced heart valve disease can lead to heart failure, stroke, blood clots, or death due to sudden cardiac arrest. Traditionally, valvular heart disease has been treated with surgical repair or replacement. Over the last several years, there have been important advances in concepts, tools, techniques, and patient selection using nonsurgical procedures. Transcatheter valve intervention offers the potential to reduce the procedural morbidity, mortality, and costs of surgical valve replacement or repair while accelerating patient recovery.

WHEN:

June 14-17, 2017

WHERE:

Sheraton Grand Chicago

301 East North Water Street

Chicago, IL 60611

WHO:

The course directors for TVT 2017 are:

Martin B. Leon, MD

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

Francesco Maisano, MD

UniversitätsSpital Zürich

Nicolo Piazza, MD, PhD

McGill University Health Center

Mark Reisman, MD

University of Washington Medical Center/Regional Heart Center

Gregg W. Stone, MD

New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center

John G. Webb, MD

St. Paul's Hospital

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for registration by emailing jromero@crf.org.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

###