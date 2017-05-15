Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC — The Radiology Leadership Institute® (RLI) recognizes the exceptional and demonstrated leadership of Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, FACR, and Anne C. Roberts, MD, FACR, naming them this year’s Leadership Luminary Award recipients.

The RLI, an American College of Radiology (ACR) professional development and leadership program, will recognize the award recipients at this year’s RLI Leadership Summit Sept. 7–10 in Wellesley, Mass.

“Drs. Lewin and Roberts have devoted their careers to advancing the practice and science of radiology. Their leadership inspires us and their lifetime of achievement makes them true luminaries in our field,” said Frank J. Lexa, MD, MBA, RLI chief medical officer and chair of the ACR Commission on Leadership and Practice Development. “In celebrating their achievements, we recognize their visionary leadership, passion, commitment to mentoring the next generation of medical imaging professionals and notable contributions to the specialty and to patient care,” he added.

Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, FACR, is the executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., and the president, CEO and chair of the board, Emory Healthcare. He also serves as professor of radiology and imaging sciences and professor of biomedical engineering in the school of medicine and professor of health policy and management in the Rollins School of Public Health. Lewin has been a pioneer in interventional and intraoperative magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, with more than 200 published scientific manuscripts. He is an inventor on more than 25 patents and has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator on National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other federal and state grants. He has served on numerous national committees and grant review groups and on the task force on minimally invasive cancer therapy for the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Anne C. Roberts, MD, FACR, is chief of vascular and interventional radiology at the University of California at San Diego (UCSD) Health. She served in many ACR leadership roles, including secretary/treasurer, vice president and member of its Board of Chancellors. A past president and program director for the Society for Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology (SCVIR, now the Society of Interventional Radiology), Roberts is the associate executive director for interventional radiology at the American Board of Radiology (ABR). Her research is focused on advancing treatment techniques for uterine fibroids. She has been a member of several U.S. Food and Drug Administration panels, participated on study sections for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and was involved in planning for the NIH National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NBIB).

The RLI delivers progressive leadership and business management training and offers real-world strategies for radiologists to grow and advance in practice. With the theme, “Build Your Playbook for Peak Practice Performance,” the RLI Summit offers in-depth, hands-on facilitated breakout sessions to provide maximum interaction between faculty and attendees. Overview information is available, along with details about registration, the schedule and related brochure.

