As Ransomeware Rocks the Digital World, MSU Cybercrime Expert Tom Holt Can Discuss the Issue.

Released: 12-May-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Michigan State University

Technology, Cybersecurity
KEYWORDS
  • Cybercrime

    • Tens of thousands of "ransomware" attacks were targeting organizations around the world on March 12, in which the hackers locked down particular files on a computer and asked the computer's administrator to pay in order to regain control of them. Groups hit included hospitals in the United Kingdom that had to cancel outpatient appointments. MSU cybersecurity expert Thomas Holt can speak to the issue and implications. Holt can be reached at (636) 699-7952, holtt@msu.edu.

