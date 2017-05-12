Newswise — The Jane Addams Hull-House Museum on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus will host a national traveling exhibition detailing the history of mass incarceration across the United States.

WHEN:

On view May 16 – Aug. 10

WHERE:

Jane Addams-Hull House Museum

800 S. Halsted St.

“States of Incarceration,” a multimedia exhibition that explores the history and future of mass incarceration in the United States, will be displayed at the Jane Addams-Hull House Museum in collaboration with DePaul University and The New School-led group of 500 university and formerly incarcerated people from 20 cities. The exhibit launched in New York City in April 2016.

To accompany the exhibit, Hull House will present “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a memorial quilt to the individuals killed by Chicago police between 2006 and 2015.

Highlights include:

May 16, 4:30-6 p.m. “On the Table Discussion: Where has Childhood gone?” A discussion about the changing experiences of youth in Chicago . Hull-House will host a dinner and discussion, in conjunction with Chicago Community Trust’s city-wide conversations series On the Table. Educators, community organizers, and people working within the juvenile justice system will facilitate a conversation that will explore juvenile justice, education and newfound pressures for today’s children.

Hull-House will host a dinner and discussion, in conjunction with Chicago Community Trust’s city-wide conversations series On the Table. Educators, community organizers, and people working within the juvenile justice system will facilitate a conversation that will explore juvenile justice, education and newfound pressures for today’s children. May 16, 6-8 p.m. “States of Incarceration” Exhibition Opening. “States of Incarceration” is open to the public. Speakers include Kimberly Moe, DePaul University lecturer and Inside-Out faculty, and Amy Tyson, DePaul University associate professor.

June 14, 6-9 p.m. Panel discussion: “Pedagogy on the Inside.” Speakers will explore the pedagogies and learning methods used in prisons between non-incarcerated and incarcerated participants, exploring potential and limitations, paradoxes and resolutions.

July 18, 6-8 p.m. “Honoring the power of poetry and expression, ‘I shall create!’: Arts on the Inside.” The program features a reading roundtable of poetry, written by individuals who have been — or who currently are — incarcerated and a conversation about the role of the arts in jails and prisons.

The events are free and open to the public but registration is required. For more information, please go to hullhousemuseum.org, call (312) 355-0321 or email jfordanr@uic.edu.