Newswise — Washington, DC, May 2, 2017 — The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) announced today it has been recognized by ASAE with a 2017 Gold Circle Award in the Convention/Meetings Marketing category. The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership and communications programs. This year’s competition received more than 172 entries across 11 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by our peers for the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare 201 marketing campaign,” said Jennifer Manos, RN, MSN, MBA, Executive Director, SSH. “This award belongs to many of us—the volunteers who spent countless hours planning the conference, our staff members who bring all the components together, and the many partners we work with throughout the year.”

“This award recognizes associations who are creating effective ways to communicate their messages including elements of creativity, design, technology, and metrics, which measure the success of their tactics and campaigns,” said ASAE President and CEO John H. Graham IV, FASAE, CAE. “Marketing, membership and communications are crucial functions for any association – it’s the primary means for sharing information with members and staff as well as branding the organization to the global community. Congratulations!”

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership and communications programs.

“Our members submitted fantastic entries this year, and we had several categories with multiple winners. The quality of work our judges see always make it a difficult decision on who receives a Gold Circle award,” said Lisa Claydon, CAE, Director, Marketing Communications at Association of Corporate Counsel and chair of the Gold Circle Awards Committee.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes 3,700 physicians, nurses, allied health and paramedical personnel, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers.

About ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 30,000 association executives and industry partners representing more than 7,400 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world. With support of the ASAE Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession, and provides resources, education, ideas and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. For more information about ASAE, visit www.asaecenter.org.