Ransomware is not new, having infected millions computers in the last decade. WannaCry distinguishes itself by how fast it has spread and by the importance of machines it has targeted, says Dr. Ray Klump, professor and director of the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University.

Three ways to protect yourself against WannaCry is by doing any of the following:

Enable automatic updates so that your operating system is updated when Microsoft finds problems and fixes them. Upgrade to Windows 10. Disable Microsoft’s SMB service.

And make sure you back up your data. If WannaCry encrypts your data, but you have an unencrypted backup, WannaCry’s impact on you will be limited. All you’ll have to do is restore your unencrypted data from your backup

