Newswise — Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business full-time MBA program has been recog­nized as one of the top 50 world­wide for a career in finance according to the Financial Times (FT) Top MBAs for Finance 2017 ranking.

Babson’s MBA program has also been named:

No. 9 for career progress—a rank that measures changes in alumni’s level of seniority before and after earning their MBA.

No. 10 for salary increase—the average difference in alumni salary before and after their MBA. Babson MBA alumni in finance enjoy an average salary of $149,000 three years after graduation.

No. 12 for aims achieved—the extent to which alumni fulfilled their stated goals or reasons for pursuing an MBA.

Learn more about Babson’s MBA career outcomes

“We are very excited that our MBA program has received this recognition from the Financial Times,” said William Lamb, Dean of Babson’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. “Our finance faculty have worked hard over many years to build some of the strongest offerings you will find in this field.”

“Of all industry sectors, finance is the largest employer of top MBA graduates,” said Laurent Ortmans of the Financial Times. “Among the top 50 schools in the FT’s overall MBA ranking, more than a quarter (27 per cent) of the class of 2013 work in finance. This is 10 percentage points greater than the proportion of this year’s alumni working in consultancy, the next largest employer.”

For those looking to specialize in finance, Babson also offers a Master of Science in Finance (MSF) degree. This program provides students an in-depth financial and quantitative knowledge combined with sophisticated problem-solving, practical application, ethical judgement, and professional development and communication skills.

Ranking Methodology

The ranking was based on data collected in 2016 as part of FT’s 2017 Global MBA ranking, measuring the effectiveness of generalized MBA programs for catalyzing a career in finance. FT measured responses of graduates working in finance three years after completing their MBA courses, to questions on a range of subjects including salary.

According to FT, “The new list is not a ranking of specialized MBAs in finance. The FT used data collected in 2016 as part of the FT 2017 Global MBA ranking and included only those schools with more than 10 alumni working in finance among the respondents. The programs were assessed using 13 different criteria, including salary and salary increase of alumni, as well as career progression. The analysis also considered research published by the schools’ full-time faculty in five internationally recognized financial journals. The ranking took into account the overall proportion of alumni employed in finance; the proportion of those who worked in finance before their MBA and remain working in finance; and the proportion of those who did not work in finance before their MBA, but who do so now.”

Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organizations. It is recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy, and provides essential news, comment, data and analysis for the global business community.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.