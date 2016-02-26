Wolters Kluwer Receives 27 Awards From the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) for Editorial and Design Excellence
11 Lippincott Publications Win the Gold Award
Newswise — May 15, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that its Lippincott journal portfolio has won 27 awards across 20 categories in the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) annual awards competition. ASHPE recognizes member articles and publications for editorial, design, print and online award categories.
“We are very excited for and proud of our editorial and publishing teams for their accomplishments this year,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Winning an ASHPE award is an honor and a true testament to the hard work and drive from quality that we see from our teams.”
See below for the complete list of 2017 ASHPE awards received by Lippincott published journals:
Best Blog
- Gold: American Journal of Nursing, Off The Charts: Just Breathe: A Nurse’s Tough Love Proves Crucial During One Mother’s Labor, What a Nurse Really Wants and Sent Back: Imagining the Real Costs of a Family’s End-of-Life Decisions (March 2, May 19, July 12)
Best Case History
- Gold: Journal of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, “An unusual cause of pericardial effusion” (September 2016)
Best Commentary
- Gold: Emergency Medicine News, “How to Be a Real EP” (September 2016)
Best Cover: Illustration
- Gold: American Journal of Nursing, “Political Cartoon” (October 2016)
- Silver: Journal of Christian Nursing, “Teen Depression and Suicide: A Silent Crisis” (April/June 2016)
Best Cover: Photo
- Bronze: Journal of Christian Nursing, “Trauma-Informed Care: Helping Patients with a Painful Past” (October/December 2016)
Best E-Newsletter
- Gold: Lippincott NursingCenter.com, “Cardiac Insider’s Hemodynamic Decline” (February 26,2016)
Best Feature Article
- Bronze (tie): Journal of Christian Nursing, “Teen Depression and Suicide: A Silent Crisis” (April/June 2016)
- Bronze (tie): The Nurse Practitioner, “A multidisciplinary response to commercial sexual exploitation of children” (November 2016)
Best Feature Article Series
- Gold: Nursing2016, “Oncology Emergency Series” (September, November 2016, and February 2017)
- Silver: The Nurse Practitioner, “Integrative Health Series: Herbal Supplements” (October, November, December 2016)
Best How-To Article
- Bronze: Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, “Measuring Return on Investment for Professional Development Activities, Part I & Part II” (May/June, July/August 2016)
Best Legislative/Government Article
- Silver: The Nurse Practitioner, “28th Annual Legislative Update: Advancements Continue for APRN Practice” (January 2016)
- Bronze: Oncology Times, “21st Century Cures Act Aims to Speed Approvals of New Drugs & Devices” (December 25, 2016)
Best News Coverage
- Bronze: American Journal of Nursing, The Year in Review 2015, In the News: February 2016, AJN Reports: Violence Against Nurses in the Workplace
Best Opening Page/Spread: Photo
- Gold: Journal of Christian Nursing, “When Sorrow Never Stops: Chronic Sorrow After the Death of a Child” (January/March 2016)
Best Overall Use of Graphics
- Gold: Nursing made Incredibly Easy!, “The Sex Issue” (November/December 2016)
Best Peer-Reviewed Journal
- Gold: Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, (October, November, December 2016), published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)
- Silver: American Journal of Nursing, (September, October, November 2016)
Best Profile
- Gold: Neurology Now, “Shining a Light” (October/November 2016), published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
Best Single Issue
- Bronze: Nursing made Incredibly Easy!, (November/December 2016)
Best Single News/Analysis Article
- Gold: Neurology Today, “Salary Disparities Reported Between Men and Women Academic Physicians - The Widest Gap Is in Neurology” (August 18,2016), published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
- Bronze: Neurology Now, “Stem Cell Reality: Desperate patients are vulnerable to the promise of stem cell therapy most of it unproven. Protect your health and your wallet with these facts.” (December 2016), published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN)
Best Special Supplement, Annual or Buyer’s Guide
- Bronze (tie): Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, “Current Concepts in Wound Healing: Update 2016” (September 2016), published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)
Best Use of Social Media
- Silver: Lippincott NursingCenter.com, “My Nursing Care Plan”
- Bronze: Journal of Addiction Medicine, “Renaissance of Social Media”
Best Use of Video
- Bronze: Lippincott NursingCenter.com, “Macro Trends in Nursing 2016” (March 1, 2016)
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.