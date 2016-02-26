 
Wolters Kluwer Receives 27 Awards From the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) for Editorial and Design Excellence

11 Lippincott Publications Win the Gold Award

Released: 15-May-2017

Source Newsroom: Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott Williams and Wilkins

    • Newswise — May 15, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that its Lippincott  journal portfolio has won 27 awards across 20 categories in the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) annual awards competition. ASHPE recognizes member articles and publications for editorial, design, print and online award categories.

    “We are very excited for and proud of our editorial and publishing teams for their accomplishments this year,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Winning an ASHPE award is an honor and a true testament to the hard work and drive from quality that we see from our teams.”

    See below for the complete list of 2017 ASHPE awards received by Lippincott published journals:

    About Wolters Kluwer

    Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

    Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

    Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

    For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

