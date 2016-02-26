Newswise — May 15, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that its Lippincott journal portfolio has won 27 awards across 20 categories in the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors (ASHPE) annual awards competition. ASHPE recognizes member articles and publications for editorial, design, print and online award categories.

“We are very excited for and proud of our editorial and publishing teams for their accomplishments this year,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Winning an ASHPE award is an honor and a true testament to the hard work and drive from quality that we see from our teams.”

See below for the complete list of 2017 ASHPE awards received by Lippincott published journals:

Best Blog

Best Case History

Gold: Journal of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, “An unusual cause of pericardial effusion” (September 2016)

Best Commentary

Gold: Emergency Medicine News, “How to Be a Real EP” (September 2016)

Best Cover: Illustration

Best Cover: Photo

Bronze: Journal of Christian Nursing, “Trauma-Informed Care: Helping Patients with a Painful Past” (October/December 2016)

Best E-Newsletter

Best Feature Article

Best Feature Article Series

Gold: Nursing2016 , “Oncology Emergency Series” (September, November 2016, and February 2017)

, “Oncology Emergency Series” (September, November 2016, and February 2017) Silver: The Nurse Practitioner, “Integrative Health Series: Herbal Supplements” (October, November, December 2016)

Best How-To Article

Bronze: Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, “Measuring Return on Investment for Professional Development Activities, Part I & Part II” (May/June, July/August 2016)

Best Legislative/Government Article

Best News Coverage

Best Opening Page/Spread: Photo

Gold: Journal of Christian Nursing, “When Sorrow Never Stops: Chronic Sorrow After the Death of a Child” (January/March 2016)

Best Overall Use of Graphics

Gold: Nursing made Incredibly Easy!, “The Sex Issue” (November/December 2016)

Best Peer-Reviewed Journal

Gold: Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , (October, November, December 2016), published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)

, (October, November, December 2016), published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Silver: American Journal of Nursing, (September, October, November 2016)

Best Profile

Gold: Neurology Now, “Shining a Light” (October/November 2016), published on behalf of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN)

Best Single Issue

Best Single News/Analysis Article

Best Special Supplement, Annual or Buyer’s Guide

Bronze (tie): Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, “Current Concepts in Wound Healing: Update 2016” (September 2016), published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)

Best Use of Social Media

Best Use of Video

Bronze: Lippincott NursingCenter.com, “Macro Trends in Nursing 2016” (March 1, 2016)

