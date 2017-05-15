 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Ransomware Expert Available to Discuss in Non-Technical Terms What Happens During an Attack, What the Risks Are to Businesses and General Public and How to Protect Against Cyber Attacks

Article ID: 674676

Released: 15-May-2017 9:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Queen's University Belfast

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Technology, Cybersecurity
KEYWORDS
  • Cyber Security, ransomware, cyber attacks

    • Dr Philip O'Kane is an expert in cyber security and ransomware. He is based at Queen's University Belfast at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies - the UK's Innovation and Knowledge Centre (IKC) for secure information technologies.

    He is available on 15th and 16th May for broadcast and print interviews by Skpe, email and phone. 

    Media inquiries to Emma Gallagher on emma.gallagher@qub.ac.uk or 00442890975384.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!