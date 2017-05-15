Ransomware Expert Available to Discuss in Non-Technical Terms What Happens During an Attack, What the Risks Are to Businesses and General Public and How to Protect Against Cyber Attacks
Article ID: 674676
Released: 15-May-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Queen's University Belfast
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Dr Philip O'Kane is an expert in cyber security and ransomware. He is based at Queen's University Belfast at the Centre for Secure Information Technologies - the UK's Innovation and Knowledge Centre (IKC) for secure information technologies.
He is available on 15th and 16th May for broadcast and print interviews by Skpe, email and phone.
Media inquiries to Emma Gallagher on emma.gallagher@qub.ac.uk or 00442890975384.