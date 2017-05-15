Yair Levy Ph.D.

Professor, College of Engineering and Computing

Nova Southeastern University

Subject Areas: Cyber Security; Web-Based Security; Online Identity Theft; Web-Based Ethical Issues; E-Learning Systems; Information Systems; Network Security

About:

Dr. Yair Levy is a professor in NSU's College of Engineering and Computing and the director of the Center for e-Learning Security Research (http://CeLSR.nova.edu/). Prior to joining the school, Dr. Levy was instructor and director of online learning at the College of Business Administration at Florida International University, where he earned his Ph.D. in 2003. His current research interests include Security and ethical issues with Web-based and e-learning systems, cyber-security skills, value of information systems and e-learning systems.

Driven by a sense of patriotism, Yair Levy, Ph.D., helps the intelligence community address cybersecurity threats. At the same time, he gives ordinary people who are not computer geeks the skills to protect themselves from online predators who are after personal information.

An aeronautical engineer by training, Levy found himself working on a National Aeronautics and Space Administration security project in a university setting when the Internet era dawned in the mid-1990s. As the World Wide Web evolved and expanded, so did his interest in cybersecurity and securing Web-based systems.

In his current role with NSU's Center for eLearning Security Research, Dr. Levy he has advised the U.S. Secret Service, conducted research to help sailors on five U.S. Navy aircraft carriers transition from old to new combat information systems, improved the measurable security skills of more than 300 New York Transit Authority officers, and protected the integrity of a testing company’s online exams.

"I love research not for the sake of doing research, but for producing actionable results," he said.

Presently, the center is working on various projects to secure systems, authenticate users, and develop national indices comparing the security of e-learning systems. Since cybersecurity is a chess game in which data thieves constantly probe vulnerabilities, Levy figures the need for cybersecurity awareness and education can only increase.

Dr. Levy is the author of Assessing the Value of e-Learning Systems (2006) and more than 30 peer-reviewed publications. His research publications appear in the Journal of Organizational and End User Computing (JOEUC), Journal of Cases on Information Technology (JCIT), International Journal of Information Systems in the Service Sector (IJISSS), Journal of Information Systems Education (JISE), Informing Science Journal (ISJ), Campus-Wide Information Systems (CWIS), The Internet and Higher Education (IHE), journal of Computers & Education, the International Journal of Information and Communications Technology Education (IJICTE), Journal of Internet Banking and Commerce (JIBC), as well as in peer-reviewed conference proceedings. Additionally, he published invited book chapters and encyclopedias. His research publications have been cited by over 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts.