Mount Sinai and The New Jewish Home Expand Collaboration

Newswise — (NEW YORK — May 15, 2017) The Mount Sinai Health System and The New Jewish Home are continuing their expansion of services to improve the care of hospitalized patients who require specialized post-acute or long-term care at a skilled nursing facility after leaving the hospital. Through the Mount Sinai-New Jewish Home Hospitalist Program, Mount Sinai doctors specializing in hospital care (known as hospitalists) will provide a seamless transition for patients who need nursing care at The New Jewish Home.

The transition of care between hospitals and skilled nursing facilities is a highly vulnerable time for patients. Information may not be adequately relayed and urgent priorities can be overlooked. This innovative model will facilitate greater communication and ensure the transfer of vital information between these venues, allowing patients to receive the expert care they need without interruption. The joint expertise of these two renowned institutions will provide enhanced protocols for follow-up care and will reduce the risk of re-hospitalization in order to provide the best possible outcomes for patients discharged from the hospital.

“Building on The New Jewish Home’s already deep and long-standing relationship with Mount Sinai, this new partnership will help accomplish our shared goal of improving care transitions for our patients,” said Audrey Weiner, PhD, President and CEO, The New Jewish Home. “This innovative model ensures the highest quality care for our patients.”

“We are excited about this next step in our partnership with The New Jewish Home,” said Andrew Dunn, MD, MPH, SFHM, FACP, Chair-elect of the American College of Physicians Board of Regents, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System. “The collaboration will allow us to meet a growing need for high-quality nursing home care while strengthening our commitments to the patients and community we serve.”

About The New Jewish Home

Serving New Yorkers of all faiths and ethnicities for 168 years, The New Jewish Home is transforming eldercare as we know it. One of the nation’s largest and most diversified not‐for‐profit geriatric health and rehabilitation systems, Jewish Home serves 12,000 older adults each year, in their homes and on campuses in Manhattan and Westchester, through short-term rehabilitation, long‐term skilled nursing, low-income housing, and a wide range of home health programs. Jewish Home believes that high quality care and personal dignity are everyone’s right, regardless of background or economic circumstances. Technology, innovation, applied research and new models of care put The New Jewish Home at the vanguard of eldercare providers across the country.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is an integrated health system committed to providing distinguished care, conducting transformative research, and advancing biomedical education. Structured around seven hospital campuses and a single medical school, the Health System has an extensive ambulatory network and a range of inpatient and outpatient services—from community-based facilities to tertiary and quaternary care.

The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 12 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is in the “Honor Roll” of best hospitals in America, ranked No. 15 nationally in the 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report. The Mount Sinai Hospital is also ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Geriatrics, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Ear, Nose & Throat, and is in the top 50 in four other specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 10 nationally for Ophthalmology, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital is ranked in seven out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report in "Best Children's Hospitals."

