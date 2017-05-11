Zika poses the greatest danger to unborn children. When a pregnant woman is infected, Zika can cause birth defects such as microcephaly, in which a baby’s head and brain are unusually small. Microcephaly has been linked to problems such as seizures, developmental delays, hearing loss and vision problems. Zika also has been associated with miscarriage and stillbirth.

What we don’t know about Zika

While we’re learning more about Zika every day, we still don’t have firm answers to many questions.

So far, infected mosquitoes have been found only in small geographic areas of the U.S. While the potential range of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes includes the D.C. area, it doesn’t mean that infected mosquitoes are guaranteed to come.

We know Zika can be spread through sex, but we aren’t exactly sure how long someone may be contagious. It appears that the virus can stay in semen longer than in other bodily fluids. Current guidance from the CDC for couples attempting to conceive is that women should wait at least eight weeks after the last possible exposure to Zika before trying to conceive, and that men should wait at least six months after the last possible exposure before trying to conceive. During this waiting period, couples should use condoms or not have sex.

It appears that Zika does the most harm to an unborn baby when contracted during the first trimester. But while it’s been shown that Zika can cause birth defects, we’re still learning about the range of birth defects it can cause. The effects of the virus may not be obvious at birth, or they may develop later. We’ll have to track these children over the years to learn exactly what damage this virus can cause.

There is no current treatment for Zika, but the good news is that researchers are working on a vaccine. Vaccine trials are underway, and I’m optimistic one will be approved in the next several years.

How to prevent Zika and other mosquito-borne infections

Right now, the best way D.C.-area residents can prevent contracting Zika is to avoid traveling to Zika-infected areas, especially if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. The CDC has a searchable map to check travel recommendations for Zika in a particular country. Find the map here.