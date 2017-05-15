Newswise — Designed and delivered by the William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen's University Belfast and sponsored by Allstate NI, the exclusive five day programme delivers a highly impactful grounding for the essentials of management and leadership in business and will give participants an understanding of what to expect and how to maximise impact, as well as opportunities to network with global leaders in the business community.

Anne Clydesdale, Director of the William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s, said: “The William J Clinton Leadership Institute brings together leading academics and industry experts to deliver world-class executive education and leadership programmes. Due to the success and demand for the Mini MBA last year, we have added it to our range of programmes again this year.

“The Institute is committed to stimulating and growing the Northern Ireland economy by providing the next generation of leaders, in business and in public life. Northern Ireland has been needing a high-impact programme like this for a long-time and we are delighted we can now facilitate one. The programme is delivered by experienced practitioners who will translate key business concepts and theories into practical application demonstrated through tried and tested learning experience.”

John Healy, Managing Director at Allstate NI, commented: “For the second year, Allstate is delighted to sponsor the Mini MBA delivered by the William J Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen's University Belfast. The programme is a fantastic opportunity for high-potential, talented individuals to gain the strategic thinking and leadership skills needed to excel in today’s marketplace and prepare them for the future.”

Gordon Duff from Allstate NI, who participated in the programme last year, said: “I attended this course last year and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I am applying what I learnt in my current role so would highly recommend this to anyone in, or interested in business.”

The William J Clinton Leadership Institute is running two Mini MBA programmes this academic year, with the first commencing on Monday 15 May and the second on Monday 17 July. The intensive programme is ideal for participants looking to fast-track their career and accentuate their skills in business. A number of places are still available for the July programme.

To apply, please visit: http://www.leadershipinstitute.co.uk/schools/LeadershipInstitute/OpenProgrammes/MiniMBAProgramme/