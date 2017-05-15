 
Watch: Four i.Lab Incubator Venture Founders Share Their Stories

    • By Jay Hodgkins

    Newswise — Founders with ventures accepted into the i.Lab Incubator program spend 10 weeks in the intensive summer accelerator, but they remain part of the W.L. Lyons Brown III i.Lab network long after.

    Operated by the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the incubator program showcases alumni ventures through promotional events and conferences like South by Southwest in Austin, offers the i.Lab as a free meeting and work space, and integrates alumni into the i.Lab’s entrepreneurial network.

    At the recent Tom Tom Founders Festival in Charlottesville, the i.Lab promoted four past incubator program ventures through videos shown at the annual summit on entrepreneurship and innovation — Relish, founded by Sarah Rumbaugh (MBA ’15); Scanoptix; The Front Porch and AgroSpheres.

     

     
    About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

    The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

