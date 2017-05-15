By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — Financial Times in its 2017 Executive Education ranking named Darden Executive Education’s open-enrollment programs No. 2 in the United States and No. 5 in the world.

Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by Darden faculty, Darden Executive Education’s open-enrollment programs were also recognized as Top 5 in the world in several categories, including No. 1 in three categories:

1 — Faculty (for the fourth year in a row)

1 — Facilities (for the third year in a row)

1 — Course design (for the second year in a row)

2 — Preparation

2 — Teaching methods and materials

3 — Food and accommodation

4 — Aims achieved

FT also noted increased diversity among Executive Education participants, with women participants rising to 56 percent of the total, up from 40 percent in the prior year and the highest percentage among Top 5 programs.

“Through close proximity to business practice and a world-class educational experience, Darden unleashes leadership and innovation potential,” said Darden Executive Education President and CEO Kelly Bean “We prepare individuals for where their careers are headed next, and we prepare organizations to thrive in the context of perpetual change.”

“We’re pleased with the affirmation of Darden’s short courses and excited to continue to provide programs that respond to the complex needs of businesses and leaders today,” said Tom Steenburgh, Senior Associate Dean of Darden Executive Education.

The FT ranking is based on both participant ratings and data provided by schools.

In the custom category, Darden Executive Education rose to No. 31. In the combined ranking of open-enrollment and custom courses, FT ranked Darden Executive Education No. 13 in the world.

Please see original story here.