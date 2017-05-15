Award Winners Recognized at the 2017 AAPS National Biotechnology Conference
SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2017)– The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), recognized ground-breaking research in the pharmaceutical sciences with awards presented at the 2017 National Biotechnology Conference to:
AAPS Innovation in Biotechnology Awards
Sponsored by Genentech
The award recognizes and promotes the achievements of individuals that innovate in the area of biotechnology.
University of Missouri Kansas City
Eye on innovation: Composite Nanoformulation for Long Term Ocular Delivery of Biologics
University of Michigan
Designer Vaccine Nanodiscs for Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
National Institutes of Health
Self-assembling Synthetic Nanoparticle Vaccines Elicit Broadly Neutralizing EV71 Antibodies
Novel Bioreservoir Technology for Sustained Delivery of GLP-1 Agonist in Type II Diabetes Treatment
Pfizer Inc.
A Mechanism-Based Model for the Population Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of PF-06342674, a Humanized mAb against IL7 Receptor-, and Immunomodulatory Activity in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes
University at Buffalo
Role of Active Phosphatidylserine Species on Oral Tolerance Induction Towards Factor VIII in Hemophilia A Mice
Biotechnology Graduate Student Symposium Awards
Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company
The Biotechnology Graduate Student Research Awards recognize excellence in graduate education in the field of pharmaceutical biotechnology.
University of Miami
Novel Chemicals for Insects Control: Insect Odorant Receptor “Drug Discovery”
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Oligoaminoamide-Based siRNA Carriers for Cancer Therapy
University of Arkansas for Medical Science
Development of Novel Tocotrienol Analogs, the Tocoflexols, as Radioprotectors with Enhanced Bioavailability
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
T-Cell Receptor Mimic Antibody (TCRm) Brain Uptake Study in Newly Developed HLA-A2 Brain Metastases Model
About AAPS: The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 9,000 members employed in academia, industry, government, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS advances the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health. Visit www.aaps.org today and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, hashtag #AAPS2017.