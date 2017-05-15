Award Winners Recognized at the 2017 AAPS National Biotechnology Conference

Grantees recognized as finest in field of biotechnology

SAN DIEGO (May 9, 2017)– The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), recognized ground-breaking research in the pharmaceutical sciences with awards presented at the 2017 National Biotechnology Conference to:

AAPS Innovation in Biotechnology Awards

Sponsored by Genentech

The award recognizes and promotes the achievements of individuals that innovate in the area of biotechnology.

Vivek Agrahari, Ph.D.

University of Missouri Kansas City

Eye on innovation: Composite Nanoformulation for Long Term Ocular Delivery of Biologics

Rui Kuai, M.S.

University of Michigan

Designer Vaccine Nanodiscs for Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

Zhe Wang, Ph.D.

National Institutes of Health

Self-assembling Synthetic Nanoparticle Vaccines Elicit Broadly Neutralizing EV71 Antibodies

Novel Bioreservoir Technology for Sustained Delivery of GLP-1 Agonist in Type II Diabetes Treatment

Jason H. Williams, Ph.D.

Pfizer Inc.

A Mechanism-Based Model for the Population Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of PF-06342674, a Humanized mAb against IL7 Receptor-, and Immunomodulatory Activity in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Fiona Yau, B.S.

University at Buffalo

Role of Active Phosphatidylserine Species on Oral Tolerance Induction Towards Factor VIII in Hemophilia A Mice

Biotechnology Graduate Student Symposium Awards

Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company

The Biotechnology Graduate Student Research Awards recognize excellence in graduate education in the field of pharmaceutical biotechnology.

Devin Kepchia, B.S.

University of Miami

Novel Chemicals for Insects Control: Insect Odorant Receptor “Drug Discovery”

Dian-Jang Lee, DVM, Ph.D.

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Oligoaminoamide-Based siRNA Carriers for Cancer Therapy

Ujwani Nukula, M.S.

University of Arkansas for Medical Science

Development of Novel Tocotrienol Analogs, the Tocoflexols, as Radioprotectors with Enhanced Bioavailability

Jee Hyun Park, Ph.D.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

T-Cell Receptor Mimic Antibody (TCRm) Brain Uptake Study in Newly Developed HLA-A2 Brain Metastases Model

Editor’s Note: To request an interview with, or photograph of, a 2017 Award Winner, contact Katie Baumer at baumerk@aaps.org or 703-248-4772.

# # #

About AAPS: The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 9,000 members employed in academia, industry, government, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS advances the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health. Visit www.aaps.org today and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, hashtag #AAPS2017.