EXPERT PROFILE: Dr. John A. “Drew” Hamilton Jr.

Director, Center for Cyber Innovation

Professor, Computer Science and Engineering

Newswise — Dr. Drew Hamilton, director of the Center for Cyber Innovation at Mississippi State University, is an expert source for timely cybersecurity news topics. With the devastating ransomware attack “WannaCry” affecting computers around the world, Dr. Hamilton is available to speak to members of the media about how ransomware works and cybersecurity risks.

Education:

Ph.D., Computer Science, Texas A&M University, 1996

M.S., Computer Science, Vanderbilt University, 1990

M.S., Systems Management, University of Southern California, 1987

B.A., Journalism/Public Relations, Texas Tech University, 1979

Responsibility:

Dr. Hamilton is director of Mississippi State’s Center for Cyber Innovation, part of the university’s High Performance Computing Collaboratory. CCI develops cutting-edge solutions for Defense, Homeland Security and the Intelligence Community. The primary focus of the CCI is to research, prototype and deliver cutting-edge cyber solutions that support global national security, homeland security and peacekeeping operations. For more, visit http://www.cci.msstate.edu/.

Research interests:

Dr. Hamilton’s research areas include computer security, digital forensics and software architecture.

Contact:

To arrange an interview, contact Harriet Laird, MSU associate director for the Office of Public Affairs, at hlaird@opa.msstate.edu or 662-325-7460.

