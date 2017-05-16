“Cyberattacks like the recent WannaCry exploitation are a fact of life in computer hardware and software,” says Thomas J. Holt, cybersecurity expert and professor of criminal justice at Michigan State University.



“There are hundreds of vulnerabilities that have been identified in all manner of software, from the Microsoft operating system Windows, to the web browsers that we use every day. Products are often pushed to market quickly, and the developers do their best to secure products in advance. The lifecycle of software and hardware, however, means that it is not possible to identify every flaw before it is made available to the public for use."

