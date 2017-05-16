Newswise — What do Shakespeare and Hemingway have in common with World of Warcraft? “Many of today’s video games parallel the greatest literature in history, with an added immersive experience,” says NYIT (New York Institute of Technology) English professor John Misak. While teachers traditionally encourage students to read more to become better writers, Misak, in an article published in the SCIREA Journal of Education, suggests relying on video games to help improve students’ narrative composition skills.

“In playing, students make decisions, investing hard time in crafting the narrative that plays out on their screens. In doing so, they understand narrative not only from the reader’s perspective, but also from the creator's standpoint,” Misak argues.

Not unlike reading Hamlet or The Old Man and the Sea, playing a video game like The Last of Us or even Grand Theft Auto offers students the ability to analyze and evaluate morality, actions and consequences, and relationships. According to Misak, video game exercises can allow students to develop an understanding of narrative skills that transfers across the curriculum, and even students who have no experience with games find interest in this alternate universe.

Having students play video games or even watch YouTube videos of games during classroom instruction and homework assignments can also be a valuable tool in providing visual learners with a critical eye toward other works of narrative, including literature and film. “Students learn differently, and for visual learners it’s often a matter of ‘don’t tell me, show me’,” says Misak. “Video games allow new writers to gain a sense of place and to understand the difference between simply seeing their surroundings and experiencing them. In turn, their writing composition also becomes immersive, allowing the reader not only to read the details of a story’s setting, but to feel them as if they are actually there.”

About John Misak, D.A.

Misak brings his experience working as a journalist in the video game industry to his classroom through the use and discussion of technology. His courses focus on modern writing tools, like smartphones and tablets, as well as discussing how these technologies touch our lives. His research focuses on this and the use of video games as literature. He also writes mystery novels and teaches a detective fiction class where he shows students, firsthand, how such novels are researched and written.

