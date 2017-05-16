Newswise — Babson, ranked No. 1 for entrepreneurship, has announced the 14 teams that will be participating in the ninth Summer Venture Program (SVP) through the Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship. This year the program will be held entirely in the new Babson Boston campus at 100 High Street.

The Summer Venture Program is a 10-week intensive experience designed to accelerate the development of entrepreneurial ventures. Since inception, SVP has supported over 200 of the most promising graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurs from Babson College, Olin College of Engineering, and Wellesley College.

The program will support this year’s teams in three key areas:

Provide essential resources and tools such as housing and office space

Build entrepreneurial skills through interactive workshops and access to expert speakers and veteran operators

Accelerate their ventures by connecting them to potential customers, partners, investors, and industry influencers

2017 Babson Summer Venture Program Teams:

Bear Sword Boots—Chad Caisse MBA’18 and Gus Barber MBA’18 Bear Sword Boots is the maker of custom-fit safety boots. Bear Sword Boots improves the safety, comfort, and health for workers while increasing productivity and saving money for employers.

Cathexis—John Whalen MBA’18 and Simon Kohnstamm MBA’18 Cathexis is creating an IoT device that lives in your fridge, tracks the health of your fruits and vegetables, and warns you before they spoil.

CliqBit—Olivia Joslin, Wellesley College ’19 and Hannah Wei, Wellesley College ’19 Cliq Bit seamlessly connects companies with Gen Zers for virtual or in-person consumer research.

DetraPel—David Zamarin ’20 DetraPel is a liquid repellent spray that protects anything from everything for up to a whole year.

Knetic—Wilson Tang, F. W. Olin College of Engineering ’18 Knetic aims to revolutionize the way physical therapy treats and manages patients with the power of IoT and advanced data analytics.

Kross—Jacob Riedel, F. W. Olin College of Engineering ’17 and Ryan Louie, F. W. Olin College of Engineering ‘17 Kross is a cloud-based software platform that provides concerned citizens access to safety metrics from visual traffic data.

Lula—Matthew Vega-Sanz ‘19, Michael Vega-Sanz ‘19, Mark "Ryan" MacDonell ’19 and Raunak Siroya ‘19 Lula is the only peer-to-peer car sharing platform for college students.

Magnomer LLC—Ravish Majithia MBA’18 Magnomer LLC is a product design venture, employing a cradle-to-cradle design methodology to enable closed-loop recycling of plastic packaging.

OSAM—Chloris Ruohan Yang MSEL’17, Anmol Garg MSEL’17, Allen Zhang MSEL’17 and Nathen Xin Nie OSAM provides awesome temperature for your drinks, always.

Project 99—Yulkendy Valdez ’17 and Josuel Plasencia ‘17 Project 99 develops immersive experiences that inspire and enable millennials of color to become the leaders of tomorrow's workforce.

Quonvo—Mitchell Troyanovsky ’19 Qyonvo is a web based Q&A platform that connects students with their peers to receive instant one on one chat-based assistance on academic questions.

Vidvision—Derek Tu ’18 and Kyle Lawson ’18 Vidvision offers a suite of lead generation tools that helps SMBs drive ROI on their video content.

Vinci—Eagle Wu ’19, Tom Eng and Tiffany Yue Vinci makes product design cheaper and faster with immersive virtual reality.

Wanku- Healthy Tradition—Juan Giraldo MBA’18, Nicolas Estrella and Jose Torres Wanku- Healthy Tradition is an ancestral and refreshing infusion made of more than 20 medicinal herbs and aromatic flowers from the Andes region. It has diuretic, digestive and anti-stress properties and it tastes great!

At the culmination of the program, the Summer Venture Showcase, the teams present their accomplishments and results of their hard work to investors, and members of the Babson and local startup communities. This year’s Summer Venture Showcase will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

About The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship at Babson College

Dedicated in 1998, The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship is the nerve center for entrepreneurial activity at Babson. The 6,000-square-foot center was named in honor of Arthur M. Blank ’63 H’98, co-founder of The Home Depot, and provides a home for members of the Entrepreneurship faculty, the Babs​on College Entrepreneurship Research Conference (BCERC), Diana Project, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), Successful Transgenerational Entrepreneurship Practices (STEP) Project, and the John E. and Alice L. Butler Venture Accelerator Program. The center focuses on expanding the practice of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®​​ through innovative co-curricular programs and global collaborative research initiatives that inspire and inform Entrepreneurial Thought and Action®​. Outside the classroom, students live entrepreneurship through more than a dozen student-run entrepreneurship organizations and forums, and the Boston-area entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®​​. The to​p​-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​​ as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​