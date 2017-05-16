Newswise — The Wichita State University student innovation team “Out Cold” has won the Koch Innovation Challenge grand championship.

“Out Cold” is a customizable pillow with air chambers that helps reduce sleep discomfort. Team members won an opportunity to represent WSU at the National Conference & Pitch Competition, hosted by The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) this fall.

Team members are Austin Nordyke, Jacob Kimble and Braden Bohl.

The Koch Innovation Challenge, which began with 19 teams, has served as an opportunity for enterprising WSU freshmen and transfer students to bring their greatest ideas to life by pitching prototypes and business proposals to a panel of local judges.

About the Koch Innovation Challenge

The Koch Innovation Challenge, sponsored by Koch Industries, is an annual competition supporting the Wichita State University College of Engineering in fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and teamwork among students.

Cross-disciplinary teams of new freshmen and transfer students studying engineering, art and design, business and other disciplines will compete for funding and scholarships to invent products and technologies via a freshman introductory course.

The grand champions of the competition will compete nationally at a collegiate entrepreneurs’ conference.

Learn more about the Koch Innovation Challenge at http://webs.wichita.edu/?u=engineering&p=/kochinnovchallenge/kicoverview/

A photograph is available at http://www.wichita.edu/thisis/wsunews/newsrelease/highres/?pid=7882

# # # # #