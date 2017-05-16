Trump-Erdogan Is an Oft-Repeated Summit Between Rivals
Article ID: 674830
Released: 16-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Cornell University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
May 16, 2017
Trump-Erdogan is an oft-repeated summit between rivals
Today’s scheduled meeting between Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump at the White House will take place amid a general chilling of relations between the two countries. Barry Strauss, professor of history at Cornell University and author of the several books about military strategy and leadership, likens the occasion to many summits between rivals in history, when leaders put disagreements aside to focus on potential rewards.
Bio: http://history.cornell.edu/barry-stuart-strauss
Strauss says:
“When U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Washington later today they will be playing one of history’s oldest and most dramatic games – a summit between rivals.
“Trump recently outraged Turkey by deciding to arm Kurdish soldiers in Syria, troops the Turks consider terrorists and a threat to their homeland. Nor is Trump likely to yield to Turkey’s request to extradite a political opponent now sheltered in the U.S.
“Yet from Hannibal’s pre-battle meeting with his Roman foe Scipio to Cold War summits, leaders who vehemently disagree have been delighted to meet anyhow to reap rewards in intelligence, future deals and domestic political prestige.
“Today’s meeting is just the latest in a long tradition. In spite of or maybe because of various disputes, Erdogan and Trump each expects to come out ahead.”
For interviews contact:
Rebecca Valli
office: 607-255-7701
cell: 607-793-1025
rv234@cornell.edu
Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.
- 30 -