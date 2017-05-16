 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Ford Tackles Dwindling Sales with Speedy Management Layoff

Article ID: 674832

Released: 16-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Automotive, Business Ethics, Economics, In the Workplace, Wall Street, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Car industry, Automotive industry, FORD, GM, Tesla,
  • cars, Labor, Workforce, Industrial Relations
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    May 16, 2017

                              

    Ford tackles dwindling sales with speedy management layoff

     

    This week, sources at Ford Motor Company told reporters that the automaker plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia, amidst a larger effort to reduce costs. Arthur Wheaton, an automotive expert and senior extension associate with Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, says the decision to trim salaried positions allows Ford to implement cuts faster as its stock price slides and profits dwindle.

    Bio: https://www.ilr.cornell.edu/people/arthur-wheaton

     

    Wheaton says:

    “Ford's reduction in salaried employees would signal weaker sales and a longer term financial impact. Car and truck sales seem to have peaked around 17 million vehicles per year and car sales are slowing faster than SUV and truck sales.

    “Reducing management does not require negotiations and can be implemented faster than layoffs and eliminating shifts. Ford and GM stock prices have not been increasing as rapidly as other companies.

    “Tesla passed Ford in market value even though it doesn't make profits or many vehicles. Ford – and likely GM – need to be more aggressive in announcing changes to attract the attention of Wall Street.”

     

    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

     

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.

     

    - 30 -


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!