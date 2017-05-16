 
Return to Article List

Kurdish Independence Is Substance of Trump-Erdogan Meet

Article ID: 674833

Released: 16-May-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, European Union News, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics, Europe News, Middle East News, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kurdish, Kurds, Iraq,
  • Syria, Middle East, Near East
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    May 16, 2017

                              

    Kurdish independence is substance of Trump-Erdogan meet

    The armament of Kurdish rebels in Syria – which Turkey views as terrorist – is likely to be high on the agenda when Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with President Trump today.

    Dr. Azat Zana Gündoğan, a visiting scholar with the Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies at Cornell University studies the socio-spatial inequalities and social movements in the Middle East. He says that U.S. support for Kurdish groups has historically been crucial for their self rule. 

    Bio: https://einaudi.cornell.edu/news/visiting-scholar-azat-gundogan-study-urbanization-turkey 

     

    Gündoğan says:

    “As the largest ethnic minority in the Middle East without a nation-state of its own, the Kurds have seized two favorable moments for self-rule. These moments arrived with military interventions by the U.S.

    “After the Gulf War of 1991, Iraqi Kurdistan obtained semi-autonomy following the establishment of the no-fly zone. The 2003 invasion of Iraq gave way to the 2005 constitution which recognized the Kurdistan region. The Kurds in Iraq are now preparing for independence and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) appeared as the most effective force on the Syrian battlefield against IS.

    “We may be witnessing a third historical opportunity for Kurdish independence with President Trump’s decision to arm the YPG. This is the substance of President Erdogan’s visit.”

     

     

    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

     

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.

     

    - 30 -



     


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!