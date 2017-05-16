From watches to refrigerators, billions of devices around the world are connected to the internet. This interconnection exposes new security vulnerabilities, opening devices to be comprised and hacked by cyber-attacks. Few people understand those risks better than Yaw Obeng, member of The Electrochemical Society and senior scientist at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“WannaCry is a malware attack, to which unsecured Internet of Things (IoT) devices are particularly susceptible,” Obeng says. “Malware attacks on the IoT are not unique to WannaCry; they have been around for a while. These malware search for open Telnet ports and then brute force their way into the devices. They then corrupt the target’s storage, in some cases destroying it completely, or encrypting it as in the case of WannaCry. This is what is called a Permanent Denial of Service (PDOS) attack.”

According to Obeng, cyber security threats that were once a theoretical fear are beginning to turn into realities. But hacking and cyber-attacks could extend far beyond viruses and malware.

“These are national security issues,” Obeng says. “Someone could turn off the grid; planes could fall out of the sky.”

In order to address all cyber security issues, Obeng proposes a variety of novel concepts, including the integration of devices with unique physical identifiers that are applicable to only that device and more integrated hardware and software operations that could result in a more holistic, and therefore secure, view of electronics.

“In all cases,” Obeng says, “hardware security and up-to-date operating systems are key.”

###

Interview

To secure an interview with Obeng, contact Rob Gerth, ECS director of marketing and communications, at Rob.Gerth@electrochem.org or 1.609.737.1902 ext. 114.