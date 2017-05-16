Newswise — With the opening of the new UT Physicians Community Health & Wellness Center – Jensen, children and adults living in north Houston can receive high-quality primary care and medical screenings at a multispecialty clinic. It opened May 16.

Staffed with bilingual health providers, the 10,000-square-foot clinic at 2620 East Crosstimbers, Suite 100, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center accepts all major insurance carriers including Medicaid and Medicare and appointments can be made by calling 713-486-8550.

“Providing exceptional health care close to home is one of the missions of UT Physicians,” said Andrew Casas, vice president and COO of UT Physicians, the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). “UT Physicians is looking forward to providing excellent, comprehensive care that people can count on in their neighborhood.”

The Jensen center’s health care team include a family medicine physician and an internist. A pediatrician will start later in the summer with medical specialists added as needed.

“The clinic will serve as a medical home, providing synchronized care through a multidisciplinary care team approach to address the medical, psycho-social, educational and resource requirements of patients,” said Thomas J. Murphy, M.D., chief medical officer for the UT Physicians clinics and assistant dean of community affairs and health policy at McGovern Medical School.

“UT Physicians works with the Jensen community to provide health education and wellness programs that are responsive to the identified health care needs of the area,” he added.

Identified as a medically underserved area, the Jensen neighborhood is loosely bound by the Hardy Toll Road on the west, Interstate 69 on the east, Loop 610 on the south and East Little York on the north.

“UT Physicians Community Health & Wellness Center – Jensen will model service excellence,” explained Marlon Stewart, practice manager. “Service excellence is more than a concept. It is the practice of consistently striving to improve the patient experience and quality of care. We will accomplish this by delivering comprehensive patient-centered preventive and primary care, designed to improve patient access to care and care coordination.”

The center has a dedicated space for wellness education programs.

This new facility is a Network Access Improvement Program project made possible through the UT Physicians Healthcare Transformation Initiatives with collaboration from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas and a community advisory board.

UT Physicians, one of Houston’s largest physician practices, offers multidisciplinary medical care at its flagship location in the Texas Medical Center, as well as at community-based health centers throughout Southeast Texas. The team of internationally recognized medical experts includes more than 1,000 doctors certified in 80 medical specialties and subspecialties.