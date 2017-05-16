As the world continues to grapple with startling revelations that President Donald Trump provided classified intelligence to Russian officials — information that is alleged to have come through Israeli sources — new questions about the appropriateness of sharing information to fight terrorism are being raised.

Amos Guiora, a law professor at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, is an expert on counter-terrorism and national security and can speak about the unsettling questions related to information sharing among nations in the fight against ISIS and other threats.

He served for 19 years in the Israel Defense Forces and was involved in the legal and policy aspects of operational counterterrorism while serving as a Judge Advocate General. Guiora has written widely on issues such as intelligence gathering/analysis, the limits of interrogation, drone attacks and the limits of power. He is the author of several books related to terrorism and each year at the University of Utah hosts a counter-terrorism simulation to help students train to respond to terrorist attacks.

Phone: 216-470-6386 | Email: amos.guiora@law.utah.edu Skype: AmosGuiora