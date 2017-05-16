Newswise — The Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack Meridian Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital has expanded its hours and now provides specialized children’s services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Located within the Emergency Department at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, the dedicated area of the hospital is staffed with physicians who are specially trained in pediatrics, as well as nurses who also specialize in pediatric emergency care. The team is supported by a network of more than 100 pediatric sub-specialists.

While emergency services have always been available for children at all hours, pediatric cases are now treated 24/7 in a secure child-friendly area of the Emergency Department. The Pediatric Emergency Department is separate from adult patients and has fun and welcoming décor that puts children at ease.

“When it comes to emergency care, one size doesn’t fit all. Children have their own, unique needs,” says Robert Sweeney, D.O., chairman of Emergency Medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Our specialized team will quickly assess a child, help the patient and family understand the tests and procedures that may be necessary, and provide comfort and compassion to relieve anxiety while care is being provided. The physicians who treat children recognize the unique needs of pediatric patients.”

“We’re committed to providing access to care when and where families need it the most,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “As the region's most comprehensive pediatric program, we’re committed to keeping children healthy by providing the highest quality of care. With a dedicated kid-friendly care environment, children have expanded access to specialized expertise, no matter the time of day or night.”

“We have an exceptional team that relates well to children and even uses toys, books, puzzles, games, and electronics to help calm or distract children during procedures,” says Marie Grace Ponce, M.D., medical director of the Pediatric Emergency Department. “Their talented techniques ensure that children receive the treatment they needed during a highly stressful and anxious time.”

The Pediatric Emergency Department provides precise and personalized care for a variety of illnesses, injuries and conditions. Some of the services include:

Access to poison control services

Onsite laboratory testing, imaging, and pharmacy services

10-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with dedicated critical care attending physicians

Board-certified pediatric specialists, such as hospitalists, surgeons, urologists, orthopedists, neurosurgeons, gastroenterology, endocrinologists, pulmonologists and neonatologists

34-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Access to K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital’s full continuum of care, including post-treatment resources

Magnet award winning emergency and trauma nurses

Child Life specialists to ease fears and reduce anxiety

Family-centered approach to care

Multilingual staff committed to improving the emergency care experience

To learn more about the best-in-class emergency care that K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital provides to the community, visit JerseyShoreUniversityMedicalCenter.com/pediatricED

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.