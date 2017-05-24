Newswise — Boston, MA—May 24, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) recognized honorees of the ISPOR Awards Program at its 22nd Annual International Meeting in Boston, MA, USA this week. The ISPOR Awards Program is designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding technical achievement in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). Awards were presented at the 22nd Annual International Meeting to the following individuals:

Avedis Donabedian Award

Paul Kind (University of Leeds, Leeds, UK) received the 2017 ISPOR Avedis Donabedian Outcomes Research Lifetime Achievement Award. The Avedis Donabedian Award is international in scope and stature and recognizes an individual's outstanding, life-long achievement in the area of improving health outcomes.

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award

Daniel Mullins, PhD (University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA) received the 2017 ISPOR Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award for his extraordinary leadership and contribution to the Society.

Excellence in Application of Pharmacoeconomics and Health Outcomes Research Award

Jeff Richardson, PhD (Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia) received the 2017 ISPOR Excellence in Application of Pharmacoeconomics and Health Outcomes Research Award. He was recognized for his outstanding practical application of health economics and outcomes research in health care decision making for the paper, Measuring the Sensitivity and Construct Validity of 6 Utility Instruments in 7 Disease Areas (Med Decis Making 2016;36:147–159).

Bernie J. O’Brien New Investigator Award

James D. Chambers, PhD, MSc (Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA) received the 2017 ISPOR Bernie J. O’Brien New Investigator Award. He was honored for demonstrating exceptional promise as an investigator based on his emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the field of health economics and outcomes research.

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award

Sabine E. Grimm, MSc (Maastricht University, Maastricht, The Netherlands) received the 2017 Value in Health Paper of the Year Award. She was honored for her outstanding research paper, When Future Change Matters: Modeling Future Price and Diffusion in Health Technology Assessments of Medical Devices, that was published in the September/October 2016 issue of Value in Health.

Two other 2017 ISPOR Awards Program honorees will receive their awards at the upcoming ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress scheduled for 4-8 November 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Additional information on the ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting can be found here. Released presentations from the conference can be found here.

