Newswise — Boston, MA—MAY 24, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) hosted a morning session at its 22nd Annual International Meeting in Boston, MA, USA that examined cost-effectiveness models for innovative oncology treatments.

The session, Cost-Effectiveness Models for Innovative Oncology Treatments: How Different Methodological Approaches Can Be Used to Estimate the Value of Novel Therapies [IP17], was moderated by Nicholas Latimer, MSc, PhD, Senior Research Fellow, ScHARR, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Panelists included:

Scott D. Ramsey, MD, PhD, Full Member, HICOR, Public Health Sciences Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA

Full Member, HICOR, Public Health Sciences Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, USA Andrew Briggs, DPhil, MSc, Visiting Investigator, Center for Health Policy and Outcomes, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA

The emergence of novel immuno-oncology therapies have triggered an evolution of cost-effectiveness models so that these models might better capture efficacy and address uncertainty. These new methodological approaches must overcome several challenges, including dealing with short follow-up times, addressing immature data, and resolving the uncertainly of how extrapolation should be performed.

Nicholas Latimer, MSc, PhD facilitated a debate on the issues with the panelists. Scott D. Ramsey, MD, PhD presented a mixed model approach intended to capture the value of these novel therapies. Andrew Briggs, DPhil, MSc presented an alternative method using response-based modeling for assessing the value of immuno-oncology therapies.

