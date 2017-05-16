Newswise — With regard to a recent NBC News article about in a Klebsiella pneumoniae in a Houston Hospital, Dr. Matthew Samore is available to speak about Klebsiella pneumoniae and other Carbapenem resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE). He recently published a paper in the journal Clinical Infectious Disease that examined effective prevention strategies to stop the spread of CRE in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Dr. Samore is the Chief of the Division of Epidemiology within the Department of Internal Medicine and the Director of the Informatics, Decision Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences (IDEAS) Center at the Salt Lake City VA. He attended the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine then completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. Afterwards, he completed his fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Beth Israel Hospital in Infectious Diseases. Dr. Samore was a member of the faculty of Harvard Medical School for eight years, where his expertise encompassed epidemiologic methods, electronic surveillance, and decision-support systems.