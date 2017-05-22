Newswise — Boston, MA—May 22, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) hosted a session at its 22nd Annual International Meeting that explored what methods researchers and health technology assessors should employ to best capture the patient voice in HEOR research.

The issue panel held this afternoon in Boston, MA, USA, Voices and Echoes: What Methods Should We Be Using to Capture the Patient Voice [IP5], was moderated by Alaa Hamed, MD, MPH, MBA, Business Partner–Rare Disease, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Sanofi Genzyme, Cambridge, MA, USA. Panelists included:

Kevin Marsh, PhD, Executive Director, Evidera Ltd, London, UK

Chad Gwaltney, PhD, Principal Consultant, Gwaltney Consulting, Westerly, RI, USA

John F. P. Bridges, PhD, Associate Professor, Health Policy and Management, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA

While many health care stakeholders agree about the importance of involving patients in the process of health technology assessment, much debate still exists over how to best achieve this objective. For example, today there is no consensus as to what methodology should be used to capture the patient voice and in which circumstances these methods should be applied.

The panel debated the pros and cons of different methodological approaches to incorporate and quantify patient input by reviewing three distinct approaches: 1) multiple criteria decision analysis (presented by Kevin Marsh, PhD), 2) patient-reported outcomes methods (presented by Chad Gwaltney, PhD), and 3) proposed stated preference methods (presented by John F. P. Bridges, PhD). The panel also briefly discussed other methods that have been put forward, such as analysis of social media data.

