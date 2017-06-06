For Immediate Release

Newswise — In the March 2017 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, researchers from Turkey studied over 300 women who underwent an elective hysterectomy between September 2008 and March 2011. They surveyed these patients before, and up to 4 years after, hysterectomy to evaluate them for new-onset pelvic floor disorders such as incontinence. This study found that, in the first year after hysterectomy, 1 in 6 patients developed 1 or more symptoms such as constipation or urinary and bowel incontinence. In the same issue, there is an accompanying editorial from the point of view of two gynecologists from the University of Wisconsin, Drs. Laurel W. Rice and Heidi W. Brown. They said that this doesn't necessarily mean that hysterectomy caused those symptoms. Drs. Rice and Brown further stated that, as women get older, those types of symptoms are much more common or more likely to occur anyway. While a controversial topic, these findings may have a great impact on women considering this procedure.

