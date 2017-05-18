Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2017 – Registration opens today for the 59th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), which will highlight advances in cancer research and clinical care involving radiation therapy, also known as radiotherapy. The meeting, which will be held September 24–27 at the San Diego Convention Center, is expected to attract more than 11,000 attendees from across the globe, including oncologists from all disciplines and members of the entire radiation oncology team. Online registration is available for media professionals.

More than 2,800 abstracts sharing results from clinical trials and other research studies will be presented in conjunction with educational sessions and keynote addresses that underscore the meeting’s theme, “The Healing Art and Science of Radiation Oncology.” Keynote speakers include:

Richard D. Zane, MD, FAAEM, Chief Innovation Officer for the University of Colorado Health System (Monday, September 25)

Lucy Kalanithi, MD, FACP, widow of Paul Kalanithi, MD, the best-selling author of “When Breath Becomes Air,” with Heather Wakelee, MD, her late husband’s oncologist (Tuesday, September 26)

Vinay K. Prasad, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University (Wednesday, September 27)

At the same time as the scientific and educational program, more than 200 exhibitors will demonstrate cutting-edge technology and medical device innovations for radiation oncology. New this year, daily science highlight sessions will spotlight the highest-rated studies grouped by cancer type (e.g., breast cancer, lung cancer).

What, When and Where: American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 59th Annual Meeting; Sunday, September 24 through Wednesday, September 27, 2017; San Diego Convention Center.

Press Registration: Credentialed journalists from accredited news organizations are invited to attend and report on the 2017 ASTRO Annual Meeting. Reporters registered by September 15, 2017, will receive the embargoed press kit prior to the meeting. More information for reporters and the press registration form are available online.

News Briefings: News briefings on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will highlight top-rated abstracts selected from the general program. Briefings will be available live on-site in San Diego and via webcast for registered press, with audio recordings and presenter slides posted online after each briefing. The final press program will be announced in early September.

On-site Press Office: ASTRO will host an on-site press office in room 24B of the San Diego Convention Center with refreshments, access to Wi-Fi, power and a printer. ASTRO experts will be available for on-site and remote interviews.

More Information: More information is available at the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage.

